White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 41.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,236,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,968 shares during the period. QVR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,014,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Target from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm set a $88.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Target Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $127.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

