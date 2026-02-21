Tredje AP fonden Sells 50,001 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,001 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $23,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 221.3% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,721,000 after buying an additional 102,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,847,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $11,913,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total transaction of $745,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,742.85. This represents a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.38, for a total value of $14,989,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,810,324.44. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CSL opened at $408.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $435.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.54 and its 200-day moving average is $348.16.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

