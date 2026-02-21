Tredje AP fonden Purchases 60,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. FMB Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 35.3% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of C opened at $115.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.38.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

