Tredje AP fonden Purchases 60,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. FMB Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 35.3% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of C opened at $115.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.38.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup
In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Key Citigroup News
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup completed the sale of its AO Citibank Russian unit, which management expects will deliver roughly a $4 billion CET1 capital benefit in Q1 — a tangible capital boost that helps support buybacks and dividends. Citigroup Stock Up on AO Citibank Sale, Sees $4B CET1 Gain in Q1
- Positive Sentiment: Citi is beefing up private-bank leadership in North America as it pushes to grow wealth-management revenue — a strategic effort that can lift fee income and client deposits over time. Citi bolsters private bank leadership in North America push
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup published investment guidance (its so‑called “AI survival plan”) recommending bonds and small-cap stocks as defensive positioning amid AI-driven market shifts — a signal of how the bank is advising clients but not a direct earnings driver. Citigroup (C) Reveals Its ‘AI Survival Plan:’ Buy Bonds and Small-Cap Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi acted as counterparty on an accelerated share-repurchase with eToro — a client/transaction highlight that underscores fee and custody flows but is not material to Citi’s core results by itself. eToro Launches $50 Million Accelerated Share Buyback With Citibank
- Negative Sentiment: Card delinquency rates rose in January versus December, which could pressure asset quality and provisioning if the trend continues — a direct credit risk metric investors watch for future charge-offs. C’s January Card Delinquencies Rise: How it Will Impact Asset Quality?
- Negative Sentiment: A Bloomberg report highlighting record pay for Citi’s CEO and peers in 2025 raises governance/PR scrutiny that can weigh on investor sentiment, especially around compensation versus performance. Citigroup, BofA CEOs and Peers Notch a Record Payout in 2025
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
