White Pine Capital LLC Buys 4,581 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $1,145,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,519,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,917,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,861,000 after acquiring an additional 341,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.17.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $200.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

