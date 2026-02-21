Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.62 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.23%.Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of FIX opened at $1,462.64 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $276.44 and a one year high of $1,476.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $931.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,155.00 to $1,196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,064.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total transaction of $6,785,640.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 180,888 shares in the company, valued at $171,478,206.24. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total transaction of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,518.08. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 12,528 shares of company stock valued at $11,972,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Key Comfort Systems USA News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — Comfort Systems reported $9.37 EPS vs. consensus near $6.75 and revenue of $2.65B vs. ~$2.34B, showing strong margin expansion and year‑over‑year revenue growth that supports near‑term profit momentum. MarketBeat Q4 release

Q4 results materially beat expectations — Comfort Systems reported $9.37 EPS vs. consensus near $6.75 and revenue of $2.65B vs. ~$2.34B, showing strong margin expansion and year‑over‑year revenue growth that supports near‑term profit momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management and multiple outlets point to AI/data‑center construction as a major demand driver — large data‑center projects are boosting HVAC/electrical work and helped push orders and utilization higher. This structural tailwind is a key reason investors are re‑rating the shares. Benzinga AI/data center demand

Management and multiple outlets point to AI/data‑center construction as a major demand driver — large data‑center projects are boosting HVAC/electrical work and helped push orders and utilization higher. This structural tailwind is a key reason investors are re‑rating the shares. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and growth trajectory improved — commentary and coverage note a sharply higher backlog (orders roughly doubled in 2025 per reports) and accelerating profit growth over several quarters, supporting revenue visibility. Investors Business Daily backlog coverage

Backlog and growth trajectory improved — commentary and coverage note a sharply higher backlog (orders roughly doubled in 2025 per reports) and accelerating profit growth over several quarters, supporting revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — the board increased the quarterly payout to $0.70 (≈16.7% increase), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Record/ex‑dividend dates were announced. BusinessWire dividend release

Dividend raised — the board increased the quarterly payout to $0.70 (≈16.7% increase), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Record/ex‑dividend dates were announced. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call / transcript available — investors should review management’s remarks on margin sustainability, project mix and working capital in the Q4 call transcript for guidance nuance. Seeking Alpha transcript

Conference call / transcript available — investors should review management’s remarks on margin sustainability, project mix and working capital in the Q4 call transcript for guidance nuance. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/sector commentary notes industry headwinds — some pieces highlight rising costs and broader HVAC industry pressure, though they also argue companies with data‑center exposure like FIX may outperform. Zacks sector note

Analyst/sector commentary notes industry headwinds — some pieces highlight rising costs and broader HVAC industry pressure, though they also argue companies with data‑center exposure like FIX may outperform. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and recent run‑up raise risk — FIX now trades at a rich P/E (~62) after a large multi‑quarter rally; that elevates expectations and makes the stock sensitive to any slowdown in data‑center spending or margin reversion.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.