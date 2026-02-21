Zacks Research Upgrades First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to Strong-Buy

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

AG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cormark upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 11.1%

AG opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $463.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting First Majestic Silver

Here are the key news stories impacting First Majestic Silver this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat & return to profitability — First Majestic reported Q4 EPS of $0.30 vs. $0.27 consensus and swung to profit for the year, which is the primary catalyst investors are rewarding. This underpins the rally and supports sentiment that operational leverage to silver is working in a rising-price environment. Earnings Press Release

Earnings beat & return to profitability — First Majestic reported Q4 EPS of $0.30 vs. $0.27 consensus and swung to profit for the year, which is the primary catalyst investors are rewarding. This underpins the rally and supports sentiment that operational leverage to silver is working in a rising-price environment. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike — the company raised its quarterly payout ~59.6% to $0.0083 (annualized yield ~0.1%), signaling stronger cash flow and returning capital to shareholders, which supports the bullish narrative. Dividend & Results Release

Dividend hike — the company raised its quarterly payout ~59.6% to $0.0083 (annualized yield ~0.1%), signaling stronger cash flow and returning capital to shareholders, which supports the bullish narrative. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call option activity — traders bought ~109,053 call options (≈+51% vs. average), indicating short-term bullish positioning that can amplify upside intraday/near-term. (No external link provided)

Unusually large call option activity — traders bought ~109,053 call options (≈+51% vs. average), indicating short-term bullish positioning that can amplify upside intraday/near-term. (No external link provided) Neutral Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations — Q4 revenue was $463.9M versus ~$561.3M consensus, a notable shortfall that tempers the EPS beat and reminds investors that volumes/realizations matter; keep an eye on guidance and silver price sensitivity. Earnings Snapshot

Revenue missed expectations — Q4 revenue was $463.9M versus ~$561.3M consensus, a notable shortfall that tempers the EPS beat and reminds investors that volumes/realizations matter; keep an eye on guidance and silver price sensitivity. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and investor notes highlighted the turnaround and dividend, helping momentum but also attracting short-term traders; monitor volume and whether buying is sustained. Example coverage: Yahoo Article and Insidermonkey Article

Media coverage and investor notes highlighted the turnaround and dividend, helping momentum but also attracting short-term traders; monitor volume and whether buying is sustained. Example coverage: and Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — Seeking Alpha published a “double downgrade” note warning that leverage to silver can cut both ways, which could pressure sentiment if silver prices pull back or operational metrics disappoint. Seeking Alpha Downgrade

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

