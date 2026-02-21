Zacks Research Upgrades Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) to Strong-Buy

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLF. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Argus set a $15.00 price target on shares of Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $13.00 target price on Herbalife and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

HLF stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.84. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 4.53%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,491,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 1,156.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 414,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 381,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 40.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,013,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 289,537 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

