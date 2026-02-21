Zacks Research Upgrades Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) to Strong-Buy

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLF. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Argus set a $15.00 price target on shares of Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $13.00 target price on Herbalife and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.
Herbalife Stock Up 1.8%
Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 4.53%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,491,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 1,156.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 414,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 381,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 40.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,013,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 289,537 shares during the last quarter.
Key Stories Impacting Herbalife
Here are the key news stories impacting Herbalife this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cristiano Ronaldo purchased a disclosed minority stake (reported as ~10% of the Pro2col unit), which investors have treated as a credibility and growth signal for Herbalife’s wellness/tech spinout. Cristiano Ronaldo Invests $7.5 Million Into Herbalife—Stock Surges
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue (≈$1.28–1.30B) topped consensus and the company issued FY/quarter guidance in line with or slightly above Street expectations — supporting the view that top-line growth is intact. Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Beats Q4 CY2025 Sales Expectations, Stock Jumps 11.7%
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and quant-rank services turned more constructive: Maxim reiterated a Buy and Zacks added HLF to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists, boosting short-term demand from retail and model-driven funds. Buy Rating on Herbalife Driven by Turnaround Momentum… New Strong Buy Stocks for February 20th
- Positive Sentiment: Shares hit a 52-week / multi-year high on the combined impact of the deal news, better-than-expected net sales and increased volume — momentum that can attract momentum/trend traders. Herbalife (HLF) Climbs to 3-Year High on Net Sales Beat
- Neutral Sentiment: The full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors who want detailed color on product innovation, distributor trends and digital personalization initiatives — useful for modeling longer-term growth but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Herbalife Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed profitability signals: while revenue and operating cash flow grew, reported EPS metrics missed some consensus figures and the company showed year-over-year declines in operating profit and net income, which raises questions about margin recovery. Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) stock rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Some outlets flagged an EPS miss versus consensus and a negative ROE / thin net margin — fundamentals investors watch for sustained valuation support. Herbalife Ltd (HLF) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Herbalife Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.
Founded in 1980 by Mark R.
