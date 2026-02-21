Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.71, but opened at $31.25. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $31.6740, with a volume of 17,569,873 shares.

Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus set a $64.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays set a $38.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.