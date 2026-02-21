Balancer Market Cap Reaches $10.19 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. Balancer has a total market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,022.77 or 0.99742086 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 71,667,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,087,892 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.fi.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
