PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Matthew Klein Sells 7,371 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Klein sold 7,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $511,252.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 387,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,848,007.52. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.48. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 373.67% and a net margin of 39.44%.The business had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics News Summary

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,803,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,691,000 after buying an additional 514,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,918,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,856,000 after buying an additional 224,481 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,851,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,343 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,138,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,339,000 after purchasing an additional 891,690 shares during the period.

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. PR Newswire

Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Benzinga

Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Zacks: Q4 miss

Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. PR Newswire: Guidance

Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Yahoo: Translarna article

Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred Feb. 17–18 (CEO, CFO, EVP, CAO and other insiders sold shares in multiple filings). While sales can be routine (taxes, diversification), clustered executive sales can be perceived negatively by the market. SEC Form 4 (example)

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

