Sprott (NYSE:SII) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.58, Zacks reports. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 23.26%.The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.12 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Sprott’s conference call:

Sprott reported rapid asset growth — AUM finished 2025 at $59.6 billion (up $28.1 billion YoY) and rose to $70.1 billion as of Feb 13, 2026, driven by market appreciation and strong inflows.

(up YoY) and rose to as of Feb 13, 2026, driven by market appreciation and strong inflows. Quarterly net income and profitability improved materially — Q4 net income was $28.7 million (vs. $11.7M year-ago) and adjusted EBITDA jumped 88% to $42 million , driven by precious-metals trust inflows, market gains and crystallized performance fees.

(vs. $11.7M year-ago) and adjusted EBITDA jumped 88% to , driven by precious-metals trust inflows, market gains and crystallized performance fees. ETFs and physical trusts are a clear growth engine — physical trusts reached $47 billion (97% gain), ETF AUM rose ~94% and is approaching $7 billion , SLVR surpassed $1B, and a US listing for the first physical copper trust is expected in early Q2.

(97% gain), ETF AUM rose ~94% and is approaching , SLVR surpassed $1B, and a US listing for the first physical copper trust is expected in early Q2. A change to a cash-settled stock plan under IFRS 2 increased stock‑based compensation volatility (mark-to-market and graded vesting), nearly doubling the RSU expense subject to the accounting methodology and likely keeping S&C expense elevated into H1 2026.

under IFRS 2 increased stock‑based compensation volatility (mark-to-market and graded vesting), nearly doubling the RSU expense subject to the accounting methodology and likely keeping S&C expense elevated into H1 2026. Managed-equity and private strategies delivered strong performance and episodic carried‑interest gains, but private lending funds are in a transition/harvest phase and performance fees are inherently episodic — fundraising and evergreen product plans are under active consideration.

NYSE SII opened at $144.23 on Friday. Sprott has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $144.36. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.14.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SII. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,661,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 713,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,872,000 after purchasing an additional 224,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 1,514.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 295,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Sprott by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 178,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 42,349 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SII shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Sprott from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sprott in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sprott in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a Toronto‐based alternative asset manager specializing in precious metals, real assets and related investment vehicles. Founded in 1981 by Eric Sprott, the firm has built a reputation for offering physically backed bullion trusts, exchange‐traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds and private managed accounts that provide exposure to gold, silver, platinum and other hard assets. Sprott’s product lineup also includes royalty and streaming strategies, which grant investors long‐term participation in mining project cash flows without direct operational risk.

In addition to its flagship physical bullion trusts, Sprott offers actively managed equity portfolios that focus on companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of precious metals.

