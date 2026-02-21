Wrapped Pulse Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $73.03 million and $1.11 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,022.77 or 0.99742086 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 7,683,864,639,441 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 7,685,522,691,274.11657735. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00000953 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $1,245,929.76 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

