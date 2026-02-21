Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,485,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lumentum worth $1,217,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $667.77 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $678.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 204.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total transaction of $26,624,774.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,583,690.60. This trade represents a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 60,473 shares of company stock worth $35,186,972 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lumentum to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.38.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

