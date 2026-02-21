Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,142,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $1,557,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 122.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.52.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $339,751.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $404,034.75. This trade represents a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,843 shares of company stock worth $354,744 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

