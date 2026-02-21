Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,434,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Carlyle Group worth $1,594,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $150,122,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,384,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Carlyle Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,618,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,653,000 after acquiring an additional 479,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $19,913,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore increased their target price on Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Shares of CG opened at $53.23 on Friday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.05.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $35,343,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,999,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,379,868.20. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

