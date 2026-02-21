BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Price

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $460.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $580.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.20.

DE opened at $662.74 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $404.42 and a 12 month high of $674.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $522.56 and a 200 day moving average of $491.27. The firm has a market cap of $179.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at $59,160,775.30. This represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 64,578 shares of company stock worth $32,471,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $7,427,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

