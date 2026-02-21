Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Stock Position Trimmed by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,459,471 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 47,322 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto accounts for 12.0% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Rio Tinto worth $161,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,089,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rio Tinto by 71.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,855,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,238,000 after acquiring an additional 774,851 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,562,934 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,082,776,000 after acquiring an additional 752,505 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 555.8% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 524,602 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 444,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 282,112 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 187,544 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.15. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Rio Tinto Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 527.0%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Rio Tinto from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Key Stories Impacting Rio Tinto

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue and EPS strength (revenue $15.4B, EPS up ~23% year‑over‑year) with solid operating cash flow — supports the case for cash returns and underpins the share uptick. Article Title

Q4 results showed revenue and EPS strength (revenue $15.4B, EPS up ~23% year‑over‑year) with solid operating cash flow — supports the case for cash returns and underpins the share uptick. Positive Sentiment: Rio declared a cash dividend (record Mar 6; payable Apr 16) — reinforces shareholder returns and supports investor demand for the stock. (company announcement)

Rio declared a cash dividend (record Mar 6; payable Apr 16) — reinforces shareholder returns and supports investor demand for the stock. (company announcement) Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum: Pilbara iron ore shipments rose ~7% in Q4 and growth projects (Gudai‑Darri, Rhodes Ridge, Simandou progress) point to higher production potential. Article Title

Operational momentum: Pilbara iron ore shipments rose ~7% in Q4 and growth projects (Gudai‑Darri, Rhodes Ridge, Simandou progress) point to higher production potential. Neutral Sentiment: Industry rotation into miners/copper exposure is supporting sector multiple re‑rating, benefitting large diversified miners including Rio. Article Title

Industry rotation into miners/copper exposure is supporting sector multiple re‑rating, benefitting large diversified miners including Rio. Neutral Sentiment: Rio appears on lists of high‑yield, defensive dividend names for 2026 — may attract income‑focused flows but not a new growth narrative. Article Title

Rio appears on lists of high‑yield, defensive dividend names for 2026 — may attract income‑focused flows but not a new growth narrative. Negative Sentiment: Talks with Glencore have collapsed; management is defending organic growth plans and considering asset/infra sales — loss of a strategic tie‑up raises questions on near‑term growth profile. Article Title

Talks with Glencore have collapsed; management is defending organic growth plans and considering asset/infra sales — loss of a strategic tie‑up raises questions on near‑term growth profile. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution: Deutsche Bank kept a ‘hold’ and flagged the stock as stretched versus its target — could cap upside if earnings/growth disappoint. Article Title

Analyst caution: Deutsche Bank kept a ‘hold’ and flagged the stock as stretched versus its target — could cap upside if earnings/growth disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Operational and sentiment risk: a recent fatality at the Simandou project is under investigation and, together with a sector‑wide mining sell‑off, previously drove an early share pullback — a reminder of execution and ESG risks. Article Title

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

