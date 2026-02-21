Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,782 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $154.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $95.73 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.