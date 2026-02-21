Richard Heyman Sells 1,230 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard Heyman sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $32,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,898.46. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 472.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,101 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,000 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 129,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

