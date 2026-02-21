Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $158.9990 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 23, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Shares of OPAD opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.36. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $6.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPAD. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. iA Financial set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Offerpad Solutions, Inc, listed on the NYSE under the ticker OPAD, is a technology-driven real estate platform specializing in the direct purchase, renovation and resale of single-family homes. Since its founding in 2015 and headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company leverages proprietary data analytics and algorithms to deliver fast, all-cash offers and flexible closing timelines to homeowners in select markets across the United States.

The company’s core services include its Instant Offer program for home acquisitions, in-house renovation and repair services to prepare properties for resale, and a suite of ancillary offerings such as title and escrow, home trade-in solutions and mortgage origination through strategic partnerships.

