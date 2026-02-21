Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.8653 and last traded at $0.8227. Approximately 2,638,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,967,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7838.

REKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $10,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rekor Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 809,252 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rekor Systems by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,981,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 686,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rekor Systems by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,401,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,650 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in real-time vehicle recognition solutions powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company develops software and hardware systems that capture, analyze and store vehicle data—such as license plate images, make and model, color and vehicle characteristics—by leveraging advanced computer vision algorithms. Rekor’s platforms enable public safety agencies, transportation departments and private enterprises to automate vehicle identification, enhance situational awareness and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offering is a suite of intelligent camera and analytics products that include built-in license plate recognition (LPR) and vehicle attribute classification.

