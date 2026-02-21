Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $12.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of -142.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women’s health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.