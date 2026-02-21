Southport Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ANGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Southport Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ANGX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.6667.

ANGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southport Acquisition to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Southport Acquisition in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Southport Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Southport Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Southport Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Get Southport Acquisition alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southport Acquisition

Southport Acquisition Stock Up 1.7%

About Southport Acquisition

ANGX stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Southport Acquisition has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $590.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21.

(Get Free Report)

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Del Mar, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southport Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southport Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.