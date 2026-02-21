Stock Buyback Program Initiated by GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC)

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of GD Culture Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GD Culture Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

GD Culture Group Trading Up 3.3%

GD Culture Group Company Profile

Shares of GDC opened at $3.41 on Friday. GD Culture Group has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 million, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.84.

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses. It also publishes books in corporate history, finance, and economics, as well as plans and organizes online and offline activities, such as new book launches and book sharing sessions to promote new books and build influence and reputation for the corporate clients.

