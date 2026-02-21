Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires £9,150 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hewitt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 per share, with a total value of £9,150.

Peter Hewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Odyssean Investment Trust alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Peter Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 168 per share, for a total transaction of £16,800.

On Monday, December 1st, Peter Hewitt acquired 7,500 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 168 per share, for a total transaction of £12,600.

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of LON:OIT opened at GBX 188.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £259.64 million, a P/E ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 0.75. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 110 and a 12 month high of GBX 189.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.33.

About Odyssean Investment Trust

Odyssean Investment Trust ( LON:OIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported GBX (0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Odyssean Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 186.18%.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.