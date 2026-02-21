iShares Gold Trust $IAU is Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 5.3% of Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.9%

iShares Gold Trust Profile

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $95.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.15. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.