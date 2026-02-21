iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF $IBDR Stake Boosted by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 1.6% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,088,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,055,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 755,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 65,712 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 441,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,135,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $24.26 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

