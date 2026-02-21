Heartland Bank & Trust Co Takes $848,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,969 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 212.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 172 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $203.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.80.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,328. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $365.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.55.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

