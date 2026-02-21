Daljit Singh Aurora Sells 6,165 Shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) insider Daljit Singh Aurora sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $21,947.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,770 shares in the company, valued at $294,661.20. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6%

NMRA opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.20. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NMRA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Neumora Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

