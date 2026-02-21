John Yogi Spence Buys 5,000 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) VP John Yogi Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 561,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,988.80. The trade was a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.45.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.8%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s payout ratio is 104.60%.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE: XFLT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income by investing primarily in floating-rate senior secured debt and credit-related securities. The fund’s portfolio is constructed to offer exposure to corporate floating-rate loans, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other structured credit instruments, with the goal of generating attractive risk-adjusted yields across changing interest-rate environments.
Advised by XAI Asset Management, LLC and sub-advised by Octagon Credit Investors, the trust combines the credit selection capabilities of both firms to identify opportunities in North American corporate credit markets.
