Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Up 76.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) shot up 76.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$0.99. 7,566,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 700% from the average session volume of 945,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Up 7.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$546.11 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.