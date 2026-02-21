Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Trading Up 12.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) traded up 12.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.05 and last traded at GBX 4.04. 110,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,126,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60.

The company has a market cap of £5.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.82.

Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

