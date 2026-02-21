F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,278 and last traded at GBX 1,276, with a volume of 201525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,271.

F&C Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,253.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,216.42. The company has a market cap of £6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at F&C Investment Trust

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 78 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,264 per share, for a total transaction of £985.92. Also, insider Rain Newton Smith acquired 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,264 per share, with a total value of £985.92. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,380. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we’re the oldest investment trust in the world.

F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero.

The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.

