Unibase (UB) One Day Volume Tops $13.21 Million

Unibase (UB) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Unibase token can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unibase has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Unibase has a total market capitalization of $103.28 million and $13.21 million worth of Unibase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,767.30 or 1.00479499 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Unibase

Unibase was first traded on September 12th, 2025. Unibase’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Unibase’s official website is www.unibase.com. The Reddit community for Unibase is https://reddit.com/r/unibase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unibase’s official message board is medium.com/@unibase. Unibase’s official Twitter account is @unibase_ai.

Unibase Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unibase (UB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unibase has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Unibase is 0.04346953 USD and is up 8.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $13,021,519.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.unibase.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

