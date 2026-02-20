Nebulas Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $554.88 thousand and $2.80 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,767.30 or 1.00479499 BTC.
About Nebulas
NAS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 81,762,994 coins and its circulating supply is 65,393,205 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.
