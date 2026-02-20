Useless Coin (USELESS) Price Reaches $0.0429 on Major Exchanges

Useless Coin (USELESS) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Useless Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Useless Coin has traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar. Useless Coin has a market cap of $42.89 million and $17.90 million worth of Useless Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,767.30 or 1.00479499 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Useless Coin Token Profile

Useless Coin’s total supply is 999,089,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,928,009 tokens. The official website for Useless Coin is theuselesscoin.com. Useless Coin’s official Twitter account is @theuselesscoin.

Buying and Selling Useless Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Useless Coin (USELESS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Useless Coin has a current supply of 999,089,474.033463. The last known price of Useless Coin is 0.04371232 USD and is up 8.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $17,986,278.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theuselesscoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Useless Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Useless Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Useless Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

