Crh Plc $CRH Stock Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,114,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 945,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CRH were worth $253,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in CRH by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in CRH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in CRH by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH stock opened at $125.71 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.35.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.39/share (5.4% increase vs prior quarter), payable Apr 8 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 6 — supports income-focused investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Dividend Announcement

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.39/share (5.4% increase vs prior quarter), payable Apr 8 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 6 — supports income-focused investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Company completed another $0.3bn tranche of share buybacks (2.2m ADRs), bringing total returned under the program to $9.7bn — direct EPS support and return-of-capital boost. Buyback Announcement

Company completed another $0.3bn tranche of share buybacks (2.2m ADRs), bringing total returned under the program to $9.7bn — direct EPS support and return-of-capital boost. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2025 results: total revenues $37.4bn (+5% y/y) and net income $3.8bn (+8% y/y), showing resilient underlying demand and acquisition contributions. This underpins medium-term earnings power. FY Results

Full-year 2025 results: total revenues $37.4bn (+5% y/y) and net income $3.8bn (+8% y/y), showing resilient underlying demand and acquisition contributions. This underpins medium-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: 2025 Annual Report (Form 10-K) filed — provides full disclosure on segment performance, risks and M&A; useful for deeper investor diligence. 10-K Filing

2025 Annual Report (Form 10-K) filed — provides full disclosure on segment performance, risks and M&A; useful for deeper investor diligence. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for details and management commentary on outlook and margin drivers. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for details and management commentary on outlook and margin drivers. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: adjusted EPS $1.52 missed consensus ~$2.20 and reported revenue for the quarter came in well below one cited consensus figure — headline miss pressured near-term sentiment. Press Release / Q4 Release

Q4 results were mixed: adjusted EPS $1.52 missed consensus ~$2.20 and reported revenue for the quarter came in well below one cited consensus figure — headline miss pressured near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance set at $5.60–$6.05, below the street consensus (~$6.09), creating downside risk to near-term estimates and analyst revisions. Guidance Note

FY 2026 EPS guidance set at $5.60–$6.05, below the street consensus (~$6.09), creating downside risk to near-term estimates and analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary described the quarter as mixed (revenues grew y/y but missed consensus; stock initially reacted to the misses). That contributes to volatility while analysts digest guidance/trends. Zacks Article

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CRH from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.87.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

