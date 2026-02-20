TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.54 and traded as low as GBX 87.20. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 87.40, with a volume of 692,543 shares traded.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £303.30 million and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.39.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.