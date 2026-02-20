Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and traded as low as $3.22. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 21,654 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Natural Health Trends in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Natural Health Trends presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHTC

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the third quarter valued at $101,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Natural Health Trends by 536,392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 413,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 413,022 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Health Trends

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp. is a U.S.-based holding company that develops, markets and distributes a range of plant-based health supplements, nutritional products and personal care items. The company’s product portfolio spans weight management, skin care, men’s health, nutritional supplements and wellness solutions designed to support overall health and beauty. Natural Health Trends focuses on delivering scientifically formulated products through modern e-commerce channels and direct selling platforms.

Through its principal subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China—including Shanghai NHTC Health Products Co, Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.