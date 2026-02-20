CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.1667.

CRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CervoMed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded CervoMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CervoMed in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CervoMed by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in CervoMed by 8,425,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 84,259 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 37,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the third quarter valued at $247,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRVO opened at $5.23 on Friday. CervoMed has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery. The company also develops EIP200 for central nervous system which is in preclinical trials. CervoMed Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

