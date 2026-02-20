Northern Financial Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 1,828 SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,014,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,612,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $459.56 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $261.25 and a 52-week high of $509.70. The company has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.34 and a 200-day moving average of $380.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

