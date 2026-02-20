Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 15th

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Host Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 12.51%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.