Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,077 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $44,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $161.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.15 and its 200 day moving average is $167.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 20.59%.The business had revenue of $611.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total transaction of $3,498,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 128,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,413,024.36. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

