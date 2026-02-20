GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $986,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,771,785,000 after purchasing an additional 551,659 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,827,714,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,447,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,596,000 after buying an additional 226,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,010,000 after buying an additional 103,119 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
NYSE LLY opened at $1,023.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $965.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,055.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $913.92.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,224.69.
- Positive Sentiment: Long‑term VIVID‑2 data show Omvoh (mirikizumab) delivered durable, steroid‑free remission through three years in Crohn’s disease with very low surgery and hospitalization rates, bolstering Omvoh’s positioning in IBD and its multi‑year commercial potential. Patients with Crohn’s disease maintained steroid-free remission for three years with Lilly’s Omvoh (mirikizumab-mrkz)
- Positive Sentiment: Phase 3b data show Lilly’s Zepbound (tirzepatide) combined with Taltz (ixekizumab) delivered superior efficacy in a first‑of‑its‑kind trial, supporting cross‑franchise use (psoriasis + obesity) and potential expansion of indications. Lilly chalks up another trial win for Zepbound-Taltz combo in bid to break down psoriasis, obesity ‘silos’
- Positive Sentiment: CSL signed a licensing deal with Lilly for clazakizumab worth up to $100M upfront/near‑term consideration, providing near‑term non‑dilutive revenue and validation of Lilly’s immunology assets. Eli Lilly Enters $100 Million Licensing Agreement with CSL Limited for Clazakizumab
- Positive Sentiment: Daiwa raised its price target on LLY to $1,250 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing analyst optimism and providing support for further upside from current levels. Daiwa Securities adjusts price target on Eli Lilly to $1,250
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Medicare expansion/easing around GLP‑1 coverage is reducing pricing uncertainty for weight‑loss drugs, which could support higher volume and monetization for Lilly’s GLP‑1 portfolio. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Gains as Medicare Expansion of GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs Eases Pricing Concerns
- Neutral Sentiment: Lilly launched a Phase 2 trial for brenipatide in opioid use disorder (RENEW‑Op‑1), expanding the pipeline into addiction medicine — a longer‑term, higher‑uncertainty opportunity. Eli Lilly Pushes Into Opioid Use Disorder With New Brenipatide Phase 2 Trial
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyses note Lilly’s next‑gen obesity pipeline (oral orforglipron, retatrutide) must fend off intensifying competition — a reminder growth may require ongoing R&D and price/mix management. Can LLY’s Next‑Gen Obesity Pipeline Sustain Growth Amid Competition?
- Neutral Sentiment: Media mentions (e.g., Jim Cramer) and a Team USA ambassador tie‑in raise visibility but have limited direct financial impact. Jim Cramer Discusses Eli Lilly (LLY) & Weight Loss Drugs
- Negative Sentiment: An analyst piece warns Lilly’s GLP‑1 leadership faces hidden risks — competition, pricing pressure and eventual market maturation — highlighting why current lofty multiples could be vulnerable if growth normalizes. Warning: This Skyrocketing Stock Has a Hidden Risk
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
