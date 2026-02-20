Crh Plc (CRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on April 8th

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a 5.4% increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

CRH has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. CRH has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CRH to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $125.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. CRH has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $131.55.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.02%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.87.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

