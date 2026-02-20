Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total value of $3,703,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,830,171.06. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $11,266,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,171,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,953,141.88. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,145,485. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a $265.00 price target on Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.14.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $262.54 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $269.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

