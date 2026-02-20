Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives $279.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 70.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $286.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.77. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $200.88 and a fifty-two week high of $287.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

