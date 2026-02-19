Studio Investment Management LLC Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 276,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,962,000 after buying an additional 81,640 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 245,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $991,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $48.34 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
