Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Short Interest Down 14.7% in January

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 141,830 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 166,215 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Jacobs Equity LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,794,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,235,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC opened at $220.10 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $240.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.32.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

