Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.6% of Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE UPS opened at $116.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day moving average is $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $123.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

